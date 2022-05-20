$14.4 million slated for Central Coast infrastructure projects

$700 million in funding for road infrastructure projects was approved by the California Transportation Commission on Friday, including $14.4 million that will go to Caltrans District 5.

The District 5 projects include one in San Luis Obispo County and two in Monterey County.

$4.4 million has been allocated to restore a slope and construct a soldier pile wall along Hwy 1 just south of Toro Creek Rd. near Morro Bay.

$7.7 million is heading to a construction project along Hwy 101 in Salinas between East Market St. and Sherwood Dr. Caltrans officials say the project will add a retaining wall and lengthen the on ramp to ease merging.

$2.3 million is set to restore infrastructure damaged by the Colorado Fire in Big Sur, afte the fire burned 687 acres in January . The project will clear debris, repair drainage systems and install erosion control measures along Hwy 1 south of the Rocky Creek Bridge and north of Palo Colorado Rd.

$272 million of the total $700 million price tag for the statewide projects is covered by California Senate Bill 1. SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding each year, which is split among state and local agencies.