Recall Roundup: Hoverboards, coffee cups

By Sarah Guernelli
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvlwK_0flDGzVH00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this week, a variety of gummy candies were recalled because they may contain thin metal strands.

Here are two other recalls to be aware of this week:

Nearly 93,000 hoverboards are being recalled due to a fall and injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qs0LM_0flDGzVH00
Courtesy: CPSC

The CPSC said the Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboard’s can experience a software malfunction. The self-balancing hoverboards may continue to send power to the motor even when the rider isn’t controlling it “causing continued momentum.”

There have been 29 reports of riders not actively controlling the hoverboard, four of which involve minor injuries.

The hoverboards, manufactured by DGL Group, are black with blue LED lights on the deck near the foot pads.

The recall specifically involves the 2020 model H1-SPFY. The hoverboards will have a serial number on the bottom of either “SPFY-BLK-GO-2008,” “SPFY-BLK-GO-2009” or “SPFY-BLK-GO-2010.”

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled hoverboards is urged to stop using it and to contact DGL Group for instructions on how to ship it to an authorized repair shop free of charge.

More Information: Hoverboard Recall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyWxQ_0flDGzVH00
Courtesy: CPSC

Approximately 2,500 coffee cups are being recalled because they aren’t heat resistant, according to the CPSC .

The Moderne Glass Company coffee cups can crack or break when hot liquid is poured into them, posing a burn risk.

The company has received six reports of the cups cracking. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled cups are ceramic with black on the outside and white on the inside. The cups have the model number “71500-White” printed on the bottom.

The coffee cups were sold as promotional items with company names printed on them.

Anyone who purchased or received one of the recalled coffee cups is urged to stop using them and to instead contact Moderne Glass Company for a full refund.

More Information: Coffee Cups

