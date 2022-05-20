ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 148 – 2nd Annual Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic

FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gf7uz_0flDGf5z00

CARMEL — Time to hit the links in honor of Purdue University alum and superfan Tyler Trent .

Monday, June 6th marks the 2nd Annual “Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic at the Bridgewater Club in Carmel, all in an effort to raise awareness and money for the Tyler Trent Foundation in its continued efforts to support cancer research and honoring Tyler’s memory by improving the lives of others challenged by cancer.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly Trent about the upcoming event, the ongoing efforts to raise money for the Foundation, and more!

Links:
Tee off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic
Tyler Trent Book “The Upset”
Purdue Giving – Tyler Trent Cancer Research

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Actor Miles Teller to serve as honorary Indy 500 starter

INDIANAPOLIS – Actor Miles Teller will serve as the honorary starter for this year’s Indy 500. Teller stars in the upcoming Top Gun sequel as well as the Paramount+ series The Offer. He has also appeared in 2015’s Fantastic Four and the award-winning Whiplash. He’ll wave the green flag Sunday to mark the start of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Romain Grosjean’s journey to Indy 500 Fastest Rookie honor

SPEEDWAY — Seven rookies were celebrated ahead of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Tuesday, and longtime Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean earned Fastest Rookie Honors. Grosjean, who has 179 starts with F1, will begin the race in the back of Row 3. Sunday’s qualifying run was only his third time racing on an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Sports
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Marco Andretti prepares for 17th Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY — For Marco Andretti, driving on the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is like riding a bike.  Even after a year away, the third-generation Andretti Autosport driver is preparing to run the 106th Indianapolis 500 as if he never skipped a beat. “You can wake me up from my sleep and I’ll drive the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tee#Episodes#Cancer Research#Purdue University#The Bridgewater Club#Fullsteampod#Iheartradio#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

STARTING GRID | 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The field is set for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Veteran driver Scott Dixon once again captured the pole. The 41-year-old will share the front row with 25-year-old Alex Palou and 21-year-old Rinus VeeKay. Dixon blazed a trail, running the fastest four-lap pole run ever recorded […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Scott Dixon blazes to Indy 500 pole in record 234 mph run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Not much rattles The Iceman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, not even record speeds. Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a breathtaking qualifying run of more than 234 mph. His hands were shaking when he climbed from his car following his first run Sunday, but the New Zealander was unbothered […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Indiana women inducted into White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Hoosier women are among White Castle’s latest Cravers Hall of Fame inductees. The company inducted 10 of its most passionate and loyal customers into its 21st hall of fame class on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. Each inductee had to show how their crave for White Castle has impacted their life. For […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Crawfordsville to host National K-9 workshop

Crawfordsville, IN. — The North American Police K-9 Association is hosting the national K-9 workshop here in Indiana! Officer Michael Plant and his partner, Barrett, join the show with more details. The Montgomery United Police Canine Association could use your help. For more info, visit their website.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Drivers, fans, police prepare for Indy 500 with Fast Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway gives racers a chance to hit their highest speeds yet, fans a chance to enjoy the track before the big day and Indiana State Police another day to prepare for the largest single day sporting event in the world. Fans we talked to came from as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kellett is first to crash in Indy 500 prep

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dalton Kellett on Monday became the first driver to crash while preparing for the Indianapolis 500, ending a streak of six days without major incident. Kellett crashed with just over 30 minutes remaining in the lone two-hour session of track time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The A.J. Foyt Racing driver lost grip […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IndyHumane in need of foster parents for dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re thinking about becoming a dog owner, IndyHumane is in need of foster parents for their larger dogs stuck at the shelter. Bettye Ellison shares all the tips and tricks for anyone looking to adopt a new pet. You can visit IndyHumane’s website to learn more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy