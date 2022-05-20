Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 148 – 2nd Annual Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic

CARMEL — Time to hit the links in honor of Purdue University alum and superfan Tyler Trent .

Monday, June 6th marks the 2nd Annual “Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic at the Bridgewater Club in Carmel, all in an effort to raise awareness and money for the Tyler Trent Foundation in its continued efforts to support cancer research and honoring Tyler’s memory by improving the lives of others challenged by cancer.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly Trent about the upcoming event, the ongoing efforts to raise money for the Foundation, and more!

Links:

Tee off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic

Tyler Trent Book “The Upset”

Purdue Giving – Tyler Trent Cancer Research

