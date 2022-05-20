ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch CNBC's full interview with Macellum Capital's Jonathan Duskin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKohl's shares fell after a report that bidders...

CNBC

CNBC Excerpts: Citi CEO Jane Fraser Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Citi CEO Jane Fraser on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Monday, May 23rd for Davos 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/05/23/i-find-it-hard-to-see-the-u-s-entering-a-recession-in-23-says-citis-jane-fraser.html.
BUSINESS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 set to open higher after narrowly avoiding a bear market close. Dow futures rose 350 points Monday after the 30-stock average logged its first eight-week losing streak since 1923. The...
STOCKS
Economy
Markets
CNBC

Stock futures rise following Tuesday's losses in the Nasdaq

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday night after the Nasdaq Composite dropped during the regular session, following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 111 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5%...
STOCKS
CNBC

Bitcoin falls, SEC's Hester Peirce talks regulation and Tether withdrawals soar: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, SEC commissioner Hester Peirce discusses what crypto regulation in the U.S. might look like after Terra's collapse.
MARKETS
CNBC

'That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market:' Sen. Ted Cruz blasts BlackRock's Larry Fink's 'woke' ESG policies

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for so-called "woke" investment decisions. Cruz suggested investment managers like Fink be barred from voting other people's stock shares "to advance their own political interests." "That is not capitalism, that is abusing the market," Cruz, R-Texas, charged during an interview with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Tech rout is just a 'shake-out': Top CEOs predict what's next for markets

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed Monday's trading down more than 26% year-to-date, and the Dow Jones U.S. tech sector has also shed more than 26%. The sudden downturn for high-growth tech stocks – widely seen as overvalued at the market peak in late 2021 – has led some commentators to voice concerns about a tech-driven crash akin to that of the "dotcom bubble" bursting in 1999/2000.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow futures fall, Snap shares plunge after ad-slowdown warning

Dow futures fell more than 200 points Tuesday, poised to give back a chunk of Monday's nearly 2% advance. The S&P 500 also closed up roughly 2% to start the week after dipping into bear market territory at one stage on Friday before a late-session comeback saved the day. The Nasdaq on Monday rose 1.6%, but it remained in a bear market, down 20% or more from a prior high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both stayed in sharp corrections, down 10% or more from a prior high. (CNBC)
STOCKS

