Watch CNBC's full interview with Macellum Capital's Jonathan Duskin

Dow futures fell more than 200 points Tuesday, poised to give back a chunk of Monday's nearly 2% advance. The S&P 500 also closed up roughly 2% to start the week after dipping into bear market territory at one stage on Friday before a late-session comeback saved the day. The Nasdaq on Monday rose 1.6%, but it remained in a bear market, down 20% or more from a prior high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both stayed in sharp corrections, down 10% or more from a prior high. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO