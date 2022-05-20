Henry Co. deputies ask public’s help to ID men connected with trespassing, theft

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify two men who are connected with trespassing on the land of Evans Realtor and Auction Company.

Deputies say it happened at 3988 Greensboro Road in Martinsville. Deputies reported the two men stole a 2016 American Sportsworks BD700 Bulldog ATV and an auger for a tractor.

(Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

They were seen driving a white Dodge Durango with a black utility trailer. If you have any information, you are asked to call Investigator S. Porter at 276-656-4214 or 276-638-8751.

