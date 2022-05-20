ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Henry Co. deputies ask public’s help to ID men connected with trespassing, theft

By Kim Yonick
 4 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify two men who are connected with trespassing on the land of Evans Realtor and Auction Company.

TRACKING CRIME ACROSS VIRGINIA

Deputies say it happened at 3988 Greensboro Road in Martinsville. Deputies reported the two men stole a 2016 American Sportsworks BD700 Bulldog ATV and an auger for a tractor.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgXIl_0flDGUKs00
    (Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhBDr_0flDGUKs00
    (Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhNYG_0flDGUKs00
    (Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

They were seen driving a white Dodge Durango with a black utility trailer. If you have any information, you are asked to call Investigator S. Porter at 276-656-4214 or 276-638-8751.

wfirnews.com

Virginia State Police arrest and charge driver in Interstate 81 crash.

UPDATE: Steven P. Lender, 50, of Pennsauken, NJ was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Misdemeanor Hit and Run, for his role in the early morning CMV crash on Interstate 81 at Interstate 581, which left the bridge and several vehicles on I-581 damaged. There were no injuries reported in the crash, and the vehicles on I-581 only struck the debris that had fallen off the bridge.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Daleville Kroger evacuated after robbery, bomb threat

UPDATE 10:38 p.m.: Botetourt County authorities shared more information about the robbery and bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a Kroger in Daleville Monday night. At approximately 7:22 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says its Emergency Operations Center received a call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger about an armed robbery.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
