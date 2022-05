Local law enforcement have responded to four gunfire incidents in a 16 hour period. Friday just before 6 p.m., Bryan police responded to what was posted on social media as a “shooting investigation ongoing near the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood. Multiple officers on scene.” One hour later, another BPD social media post stated “Two people with apparent gunshot wounds have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The scene remains very active in the 2800 block of Sprucewood. Please continue to avoid the area.” There has been no update as of Saturday at 11 a.m.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO