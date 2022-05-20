US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;79;65;96;70;Hot;S;9;51%;21%;9. Albuquerque, NM;88;57;82;48;Breezy in the p.m.;E;12;21%;3%;11. Anchorage, AK;69;44;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;40%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;88;66;83;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;56%;58%;10. Atlanta, GA;89;70;87;69;A t-storm around;S;7;56%;88%;11. Atlantic City,...

The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
