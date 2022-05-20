Mize steps down as Weaver's soccer coach

Chelsea Mize led Weaver’s boys soccer team to the Calhoun County final and playoffs in 2021. Submitted photo

Chelsea Mize has been a Calhoun County and state coach of the year in soccer, but she’ll focus more on another title during springs to come … mom.

Mize announced on Facebook on Friday that she’s stepping down after leading both of Weaver’s soccer programs. She’ll continue to coach volleyball in the fall.

She wants to spend more time with 10-month-old daughter Tatum.

“I’ve cried many tears over it, but I know it’s the right thing to do for my family,” she posted. “I’m still coaching volleyball … but I cannot coach year round and run two programs anymore.”

Mize was The Star’s All-Calhoun County coach of the year for boys’ soccer in 2021, when the Bearcats made the county final. Her coaching peers also chose her as the Alabama 1A-5A coach of the year.

She helped to coach Weaver to two playoff appearances apiece in boys’ and girls’ soccer.

Mize guided the Weaver program through the death of Isaac Crook, a senior who collapsed on the track while working out at school in December of 2020. He was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center.

Mize also suffered a miscarriage in September of 2020.

“I’ve always said I’d put my family first, and for so long I’ve put Weaver and everyone there first,” she said. “I don’t want to look back and have any regrets.

“Losing Cody put that into perspective for me a long time ago, and I need to stick by my personal beliefs. Family is everything and you cannot get that time back.”

Weaver has not named her replacement to lead the soccer programs, Weaver principal Andy Keith said.