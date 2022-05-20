Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley ‘Launch’ Their Relationship on Instagram

Click here to read the full article.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are Instagram official.

The Scrubbing In host took to Instagram on Friday (May 20) to share her heart-melting relationship with the “What I Need” singer through a series of videos of the couple having fun and absolutely loving each other to the tune of Dagny’s “Love You Like That.”

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” Tilley wrote in the caption.

The “launch” comes just hours after Kiyoko unveiled a slick new single, “ For the Girls .” The new song, off of the star’s forthcoming new album, comes in tandem with a Bachelorette -style music video , directed by the singer herself.

In the clip, Bachelorette lead Kiyoko watches as the evening quickly devolves into pure chaos, with the contestants getting drunk, crying, yelling, and, as expected with the popular reality show, begging for her attention . By the time the ladies reach the “rose ceremony,” there’s a twist: After choosing who will be moving forward to the next week of the competition, Kiyoko hears a horn honking outside, only to find a stunning woman stepping out of a car, who immediately steals her heart. That woman? Tilley, who was a contestant on seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor.

“For the Girls” is the first lead single off of Kiyoko’s newly announced and long-awaited second studio album, Panorama , due out July 29 via Atlantic Records. Panorama will be Kiyoko’s first full-length release since her breakthrough debut album Expectations , released back in 2018.