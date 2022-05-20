ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley ‘Launch’ Their Relationship on Instagram

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are Instagram official.

The Scrubbing In host took to Instagram on Friday (May 20) to share her heart-melting relationship with the “What I Need” singer through a series of videos of the couple having fun and absolutely loving each other to the tune of Dagny’s “Love You Like That.”

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” Tilley wrote in the caption.

The “launch” comes just hours after Kiyoko unveiled a slick new single, “ For the Girls .” The new song, off of the star’s forthcoming new album, comes in tandem with a Bachelorette -style music video , directed by the singer herself.

In the clip, Bachelorette lead Kiyoko watches as the evening quickly devolves into pure chaos, with the contestants getting drunk, crying, yelling, and, as expected with the popular reality show, begging for her attention . By the time the ladies reach the “rose ceremony,” there’s a twist: After choosing who will be moving forward to the next week of the competition, Kiyoko hears a horn honking outside, only to find a stunning woman stepping out of a car, who immediately steals her heart. That woman? Tilley, who was a contestant on  seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor.

“For the Girls” is the first lead single off of Kiyoko’s newly announced and long-awaited second studio album, Panorama , due out July 29 via Atlantic Records. Panorama will be Kiyoko’s first full-length release since her breakthrough debut album Expectations , released back in 2018.

HollywoodLife

Hayley Kiyoko: 5 Things To Know About Becca Tilley’s GF As They Finally Confirm Romance

Hayley Kiyoko confirmed her romance to Becca Tilley on Thursday, May 19. The 31-year-old musician has been a regular presence in the entertainment industry for years, and it looks like the pair are so in love. Becca, 33, tweeted that she’s feeling “So so happy,” while also writing “3rd time’s a charm” on Friday. Find out everything you need to know about Hayley here!
ETOnline.com

Hayley Kiyoko Puts a Queer Spin on 'The Bachelorette' With 'For the Girls' Featuring Becca Tilley (Exclusive)

Hayley Kiyoko put a queer spin on reality dating shows in the new music video for her song, "For the Girls," which features The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley. ET was behind-the-scenes of the music video and got the inside scoop from Kiyoko herself. While the music video and song are upbeat and fun, Kiyoko's reasoning behind making it was a bit more deep.
Rolling Stone

Hayley Kiyoko Has Something ‘For the Girls’ With ‘Bachelorette’-Themed Video

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to Hayley Kiyoko, there are two important facts you need to know: She’s gay and she’s a proud member of Bachelor Nation. With the self-directed new video for her catchy new single “For the Girls,” Kiyoko imagines what a lesbian Bachelorette would look like. It’s a concept she can’t believe she didn’t try sooner.  “I love The Bachelor franchise. Honestly, reality TV is what gets me through everyday stress,” Kiyoko tells Rolling Stone while en route to the White House’s AAPI Heritage Month festivities. “I just love the kind of mindless drama, but it’s...
