The New Britain EMS (Emergency Medical Services) serves the New Britain community 24/7, and also provides training to anyone who wants it. Their staff is made up of about 90 people, between the educational side and operations side of things. They use four ambulances during the day, that will have an EMT and paramedic in them, and they switch to two ambulances between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. A Paramedic Supervisor is in a fly car all the time.

