Arrest over death of man on his doorstep in Bellshill

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the...

