Arrest over death of man on his doorstep in Bellshill

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 32-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a man on his doorstep in North Lanarkshire. Samuel Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured outside his home in Bellshill on Wednesday night. He had been on his...

The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man found dead in jail cell hours after arrest for stabbing wife to death in front of seven-year-old son

A Houston man has been found dead in his jail cell hours after he was arrested for stabbing his wife to death in front of their seven-year-old son.Benjamin Pierce, 37, was found unresponsive in a holding cell at Harris County Sheriff’s office in Texas at around 4.30am on Saturday, according to authorities.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media that Mr Pierce was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.The 37-year-old had been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Leslie Ann Pierce just hours earlier, after he allegedly called 911 and confessed to stabbing her to death.Police...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Violent Crime
The Independent

Youth said ‘Get out my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ava White: Alleged killer claimed he was playing Call of Duty when 12-year-old stabbed to death, court told

The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White claimed he was playing computer games at the time of the stabbing, a court has heard.Twelve-year-old Ava was stabbed to death was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre on 25 November.Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday heard transcripts of police interviews carried out after the teenage boy was arrested in the hours following the stabbing.In his first interview, on 26 November, the defendant denied having been in the city centre that evening and said he was at a friend’s house playing Call Of Duty on a Playstation 4.He told officers he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cop who breath-tested his own wife at crash scene but failed to charge her despite being three times over the limit loses bid to get his job back

A former policeman who failed to charge his wife for drink-driving after testing her at the scene of an accident has failed in his bid to get his job back. Benjamin Shannon, 29, had appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after the Assistant Commissioner of Police called for his dismissal last year as a result of the incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Disabled woman attacked by rat as she slept

A disabled pensioner suffered a “horrific” attack by a rat as she slept, leaving her caked in blood, her husband says.John Kirk, 85, woke up one morning to find his wife Diana covered in bites and claw marks following the rodent’s attack.The pensioner’s eyelids, fingers and elbow had also been chewed on by the rat, which had been hiding in the couple’s home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.Ms Kirk, 76, suffers from a number of health problems including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.She is also brain damaged and unable to feel pain following a fall down the stairs some six years ago.Due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 16, arrested after teenage brothers die in bridge crash

Two teenage brothers have died after the car they were in crashed into a bridge.Luke Smith, 17, and his 13-year-old brother Lewis, from Peterborough, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 which left a road and hit a bridge at about 12.50am on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police said.It happened in Crowland Road near the village of Newborough, close to Peterborough, with the pair taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where they died the following day.The force said another boy, 16, also from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this...
ACCIDENTS

