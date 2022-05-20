American Humane Asks Animal Lovers to Be Friends to Felines

This past Friday, the Chamber recognized three great recipients at our Annual Business Awards Luncheon. The event honored Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrews School, with the Business Leader of the Year Award, Erick Solms, Chief Executive Officer, Simplitfy, with the Small Business Leader of the Year Award and Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), with the Business of the Year Award. These recipients represent the very best in business and are advancing commerce and enhancing our community every day. Congratulations! Senator Rick Scott’s staff will be holding their Mobile Officein the Chamber Boardroom on Tuesday, May 31, from 10:00am – 1:00pm. They will be onsite to assist residents and businesses with federal services, including help with federal agencies and veterans’ resources. Click here to learn about the tools and resources offered by Senator Scott’s Office. Governor DeSantis announced last week that he is allocating $100 million in the state’s budget for cancer research and care at select medical facilities throughout the State. The funding will support the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer, to further their cutting-edge research and provide high-quality care to their patients. Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.

