American Humane Asks Animal Lovers to Be Friends to Felines

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring June’s Adopt-a-Cat Month® (and All Year Around) Boca Raton, FL – They may be called the country’s “most popular pets,” but right now they need our help. Not only are thousands of newborn kittens joining the millions of cats already in shelters across the country during spring’s “kitten season,” but...

WPBF News 25

WPBF 25 To The Rescue: Meet Beto, a 4-year-old mix

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Beto is a cool-looking dude that is ready for a home!. Beto was rescued by Tri-County Animal Rescue from Puerto Rico. WPBF To The Rescue: Animals ready to find forever homes. He is a sweet boy that likes being off-leash. He likes running around and...
bocaratontribune.com

JFS Is Committed to Ensuring Vulnerable Seniors Are Looked after During Hurricane Season

JFS seeks seniors living alone with no family close by to register with our Storm Response Team. Volunteers also needed. Boca Raton, FL – June 1st marks the start of Hurricane Season here in south Florida. Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), as a leading provider of senior services in south Palm Beach County, is currently seeking older adults living alone with no family close by to register with the agency. You do not need to be an existing client of the agency to register. This annual registry opens at the start of each Hurricane season as part of the agency’s Hurricane response efforts. We know from past storms there are hundreds of seniors living alone who could benefit from assistance after a storm.
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Woman With Special Needs Son Forced Out of Home Due to Rising Rent

The growing rent crisis in South Florida rears its ugly head with a family who has a loved one with special needs reaching out for help. Yolanda Rosado’s call for assistance made its way to NBC 6 after she was forced to move from the home where her family lived for years, but this spring, the skyrocketing prices left her and her son in a desperate situation.
Palm Beach Daily News

Take a day trip to Martin County, for scenic routes, wild savannas, seaside eateries and other surprises

Martin County is like a fun-sized candy bar – not nearly as huge as its southern neighbor Palm Beach County, yet chock-full of good stuff in an easy-to-consume package.  Thanks to its petiteness (just over 500 square miles compared with Palm Beach’s 2,000), you can explore many of Martin's treasures in three hours of driving...
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
wflx.com

Memorial Day Events in South Florida

Ceremony - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. The event honors the sacrifice made for our freedoms. There will be drills, music, and a reserved section for Gold Star Families. 451 SW 4th Ave. Concert - 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. A free concert under the stars with the band Krescendo...
Click10.com

Attention teens looking for a job this summer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – If your teenager is looking for a summer job, have them pay a visit to J.P Taravella High School for a job fair on Tuesday. The job fair is open to all Coral Springs high school aged students. The event will take place from 5:30...
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants In Indian River County – Part 2

If you are just joining us on this 2-part article series, CLICK HERE to read part 1 first, then click on the link at the bottom of part 1 to come back here and read part 2. Now let’s dive right into part 2 and check out these new places and see what I had to eat!
bocaratontribune.com

Message from the President – Moving Business Forward

This past Friday, the Chamber recognized three great recipients at our Annual Business Awards Luncheon. The event honored Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrews School, with the Business Leader of the Year Award, Erick Solms, Chief Executive Officer, Simplitfy, with the Small Business Leader of the Year Award and Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), with the Business of the Year Award. These recipients represent the very best in business and are advancing commerce and enhancing our community every day. Congratulations! Senator Rick Scott’s staff will be holding their Mobile Officein the Chamber Boardroom on Tuesday, May 31, from 10:00am – 1:00pm. They will be onsite to assist residents and businesses with federal services, including help with federal agencies and veterans’ resources. Click here to learn about the tools and resources offered by Senator Scott’s Office. Governor DeSantis announced last week that he is allocating $100 million in the state’s budget for cancer research and care at select medical facilities throughout the State. The funding will support the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer, to further their cutting-edge research and provide high-quality care to their patients. Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.
bocamag.com

Lewis Steakhouse Opens in Jupiter

The sister restaurant of Okeechobee Steakhouse has debuted onto Jupiter’s culinary scene. The Lewis family and team are serving up American classics including juicy steaks, fresh seafood and housemade desserts. The in-house dry aging process that’s been a staple of Okeechobee Steakhouse for decades will also be used on all USDA Prime cuts at this new concept.
wflx.com

Recycling services suspended indefinitely in Port St. Lucie

The city of Port St. Lucie is kicking recycling to the curb. Beginning Monday, recycling services will be suspended until further notice. City leaders said this will allow Waste Pro, the city's waste contractor, to focus solely on garbage pickup. "Many people don't know when their garbage is going to...
