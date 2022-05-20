ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Goldschneider: Why Traci Johnson was cut out of ‘RHONJ’ reunion

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
The great Garden State mystery has been solved.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider reveals on Friday’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Real-tea” why “friend of” Traci Johnson was edited out of the Season 12 reunion.

“She was there for a really long time, she looked beautiful and she had on a stunning gold dress. But I don’t think Traci said anything groundbreaking at reunion that it had to go in. I really think they had to make a choice,” Goldschneider, 45, says of the reality show’s production team.

“I don’t think it was because they don’t think Traci was important to the cast.”

The former attorney — who has appeared on “RHONJ” as a full-time cast member for four consecutive seasons — certainly believes that Johnson, 34, contributed “so much” to the latest installment of the Bravo series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4M6C_0flDENTR00
Jackie Goldschneider “[feels] bad” that Traci Johnson was edited out of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 12 reunion.
traciljohnson/ Instagram

“[She offered] forward progress with some of the storylines, especially the family piece with Melissa [Gorga] and Teresa [Giudice],” Goldschneider says.

The reality TV personality applauds Johnson for standing up to Giudice, 50, in defense of her pal Gorga, 42, when the sisters-in-law clashed.

“She kind of stepped in and was the mediator with that,” Goldschneider says, adding that Johnson’s outdoor obstacle course “was one of the biggest scenes of the season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LTuu_0flDENTR00
Goldschneider tells Page Six that Johnson contributed “so much” to this past season of “RHONJ” despite her reunion snub.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though Johnson coordinated the outing to find resolution among the cast, it ultimately ignited several heated exchanges, involving Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Goldschneider and Johnson.

By the end of the event, Giudice expressed anger over Johnson’s husband, NFL legend Tiki Barber, questioning her now-fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, about his alleged past of abusive behavior .

“You have a problem when people ask questions about your boyfriend … I don’t think people are trying to hurt you by asking questions,” Johnson told the OG Bravolebrity, whom she was seemingly never afraid to go up against.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tl4LT_0flDENTR00
Johnson memorably stood up against Teresa Giudice in defense of her pal Melissa Gorga.
traciljohnson/ Instagram

“I just think that Traci always had an opinion, which always keeps the story moving forward,” Goldschneider says of Johnson’s first-season performance. “And her and Tiki were really just fun and brought a new energy.”

Recalling Johnson and Giudice’s interactions while taping the reunion, Goldschneider says that there were some “back-and-forth accusations” between the two.

“Teresa likes to throw at her that she was the ‘nanny’ when she met Tiki,” she says of the unfounded rumor that Johnson provided childcare for Barber, 47, and his now-ex-wife, Ginny Cha, when she began seeing the athlete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNNAX_0flDENTR00
Goldschneider says there were “back-and-forth accusations” between Johnson and Giudice at the reunion taping.
traciljohnson/ Instagram

“It was such a long day. I do believe yes, they did [get into it],” Goldschneider continues.

“The whole day was such a whirlwind because it was really the longest, hardest reunion I’ve ever sat through. So, I don’t really remember everything. But I do feel bad that she was edited out.”

