Mid-Michigan locations offering COVID testing, treatment

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is seeing an increase in COVID-19 transmissions. Now, many area residents are looking for tests and treatment options for the highly contagious disease. Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Ingham...

WNEM

Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office. “Michiganders will...
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan rallies around Gaylord following devastating tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Significant damage from the EF-3 tornado that touched down in Gaylord Friday was the only detail restaurant owners in Okemos needed to put their newest investment to use. “I thought it was a plain state or Texas, or something like that. Not something in Michigan, let...
The State News, Michigan State University

Planned Parenthood of Michigan launches gender-affirming hormone therapy in Lansing

Planned Parenthood of Michigan, or PPMI, will now offer gender-affirming hormone therapy, or GAHT, to non-binary and transgender adults in Lansing. 41 Planned Parenthoods in the U.S. already offer GAHT, making this addition an expansion of services in Michigan. GAHT can include prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen or testosterone blockers. This therapy can reduce gender dysphoria - the feeling of discomfort when one's gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth - in non-binary and transgender people. PPMI Director of Gender Affirming Care Halley Crissman said that PPMI recognizes the difficulty of receiving gender-affirming care in Michigan - like lack of access and...
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer introduces $280M plan to invest in student tutoring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has introduced a new plan to help get Michigan kids back on track in the classroom. The plan expands before and after school tutoring. It invests $280 million of Michigan’s $3 billion budget surplus to tackle lessons and tutoring that didn’t happen because...
WILX-TV

Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families in need have a little less to worry about after more relief has been approved. Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that eligible families throughout Michigan will receive an additional $95 in May to provide assistance in covering the cost of groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This monthly payment will aid approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households statewide.
WNEM

Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
WILX-TV

As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a harrowing 20 minutes that changed the lives of community members in Gaylord forever. Two have been confirmed killed after a tornado tore through the town, 44 were wounded and one is still missing. Now, one expert is advising Michiganders on what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation.
WILX-TV

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tours Rebuilding Michigan Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II visited a Rebuilding Michigan project in Lansing joined by state and local leaders. The Rebuilding Michigan plan is a 5-year, $3.5 billion investment in the state’s highways and bridges without an increase at the pump. The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Pla is the largest one-time investment in Michigan’s infrastructure in state history.
WNEM

Best high schools in Michigan

(Stacker) - As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ‘96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
bridgemi.com

Suicide stalks rural Michigan

Tucked away in the northeast Lower Peninsula, a cluster of sparsely populated Michigan counties is best known to some as a destination for remote camping and prized trout fishing. But this forested landscape is also home to a grim fact of life that’s been quietly present for decades ─ it’s...
WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan...
WILX-TV

Okemos School Board votes to keep Cornell Elementary where it is

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The board room was full of community members Monday night for the Okemos School Board meeting. The board ultimately voted to keep Cornell Elementary School on Cornell Road and to put a $275 million bond proposal on the ballot in November. It’s been a hot-button issue...
nbc25news.com

Captain Michael Brown withdraws from Michigan Governors Race

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captain Michael Brown, the Michigan State Police captain making a run for the governor's office, has announced his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race. “It appears that after my campaign’s signature-gathering was complete, individuals independently contracted for a portion of our signature gathering and validation jumped onto...
