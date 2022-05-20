Jacquelyn Jo “Jacque” Stodden, 59

Howard E. Bohnhoff, age 88, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 9:45 AM – Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM – Friday, May 27, 2022, at St John Lutheran Church, south of Dieterich, Illinois, with Pastor Dean Herberts officiating. Burial will be in the St John Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the church and again Friday, 9:30-10:00 AM. In loving memory of Howard, memorials may be made to the St John Lutheran Church special project fund. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
