Jacquelyn Jo “Jacque” Stodden, 59

Janice E. Smith, 70, of Clay City passed away at 11:42 am. Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home in Clay City. Janice was born on March 27, 1952, in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Robert L. and Belva Lee (Eastin) Smith. She graduated from Clay City High School and worked various jobs over the years, such as a butcher, a day-care provider for 22 years, and a cook for the K & R Cafe in Louisville and Heritage Woods. Janice loved to be around her family. In her daycare she raised close to 200 kids over the years. Janice was a collector of Beanie Babies and NASCAR memorabilia, as well as being an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved traveling, playing cards, and was notorious for spoiling the young and the old.

CLAY CITY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO