ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewardson, IL

Jacquelyn Jo “Jacque” Stodden, 59

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacquelyn Jo “Jacque” Stodden, 59, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home in Stewardson after a strong fight against cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Strasburg with burial in...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Janice E. Smith, 70

Janice E. Smith, 70, of Clay City passed away at 11:42 am. Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home in Clay City. Janice was born on March 27, 1952, in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Robert L. and Belva Lee (Eastin) Smith. She graduated from Clay City High School and worked various jobs over the years, such as a butcher, a day-care provider for 22 years, and a cook for the K & R Cafe in Louisville and Heritage Woods. Janice loved to be around her family. In her daycare she raised close to 200 kids over the years. Janice was a collector of Beanie Babies and NASCAR memorabilia, as well as being an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved traveling, playing cards, and was notorious for spoiling the young and the old.
CLAY CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Marie O’Brien, 87

Marie O’Brien, 87, of Effingham, formerly of Maine, went from the arms of her family to the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on May 20, 2022, and is now reunited with her husband and son. Marie was born April 13, 1935, in Salem, Massachusetts. She met and married...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Betty Margaret Stremming, 85

Betty Margaret Stremming, 85, of Strasburg, IL, formerly of Windsor, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery, Windsor, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
STRASBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Shawn Lynn Bourland, 62

Shawn Lynn Bourland, 62, of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Stewardson, IL
Effingham, IL
Obituaries
City
Strasburg, IL
City
Mason, IL
Effingham Radio

William “Bill” Wayne, Voyles, 77

William “Bill” Wayne Voyles, 77, of Assumption, IL, passed away at 2:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL with loved ones by his side. Bill was born on June 11, 1944, in Todd’s Point Township, the son of Roy...
ASSUMPTION, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Monastery Museum Opening June 5th

Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, June 05, 2022. The hours are from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. We recommend you come early to see the many unique and interesting articles on display. Admission for adults is $5.00 and $1.00 for children. The...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Howard E. Bohnhoff, 88

Howard E. Bohnhoff, age 88, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 9:45 AM – Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM – Friday, May 27, 2022, at St John Lutheran Church, south of Dieterich, Illinois, with Pastor Dean Herberts officiating. Burial will be in the St John Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the church and again Friday, 9:30-10:00 AM. In loving memory of Howard, memorials may be made to the St John Lutheran Church special project fund. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
DIETERICH, IL
nowdecatur.com

Outdoor Summer Concert Series Playing in Decatur

May 23, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District will again host a free, outdoor summer concert series. These live, acoustic music concerts will be held on select Sundays in June, July, and August from 7-8pm. This year’s lineup includes past favorites and new acts from across Central Illinois,...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Jake Paul
KFVS12

Around 1,200 people attend spirituality and psychic event in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More than a thousand people came out to the Southern Illinois Spirituality and Psychic Festival in Marion this weekend. This event featured roughly 60 vendors that specialize in tarot readers, palmistry, mediums, art and more. People we talked with say it’s great to see this event...
MARION, IL
Effingham Radio

APSA of Illinois Donates $31,200 to Lake Land College

Mattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Automotive Parts & Service Association (APSA) of Illinois donated $31,200 to Lake Land College to be used for technology students’ learning needs. APSA Vice President Jeffrey Dust from Dust & Son Auto Supplies in Effingham and APSA Secretary/Treasurer Dean Kinkelaar from Effingham Regrinding Inc. presented...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Shane M. Hall of Effingham for criminal damage to property >$500. Shane was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 31 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 37 year old Matthew Reissen of Watson for aggravated discharge of a weapon and an Effingham County warrant for arson and assault. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Nicole Burcham of Neoga for Effingham County and Cumberland County warrants...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bauer Funeral Home#St Paul Lutheran Church
Effingham Radio

Sen. Plummer and Rep. Wilhour to Host Town Hall on Vandalia Correctional Center

Vandalia, IL-(Effingham Radio)- State Senator Plummer and State Representative Wilhour will host a town hall to discuss the Vandalia Correctional Center next month. WHO: State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) WHAT: Town Hall to discuss the Vandalia Correctional Center. WHEN: Monday, June 6th, 6:30pm –...
VANDALIA, IL
wamwamfm.com

5 Kids Involved in Weekend Golf Cart Accident

Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
MONTGOMERY, IN
Effingham Radio

Effingham Board Of Education Meeting Acknowledges Retirees At Unit #40

The Effingham Board of Education held a regularly scheduled meeting yesterday at 6pm. The meeting started off with a recognition of the retirees for the Effingham School District. Those retiring include:. Carol Hoelscher. Ellen Brummer. Amy Niebrugge. Bernice Schabbing. Vickie Stuckemeyer. Teresa Fuesting. Penny Wiedman. Cindy Matteson. Karla Reed. Ellen...
EFFINGHAM, IL
smilepolitely.com

Five more lunches in Champaign-Urbana for less than $10

"Let's get lunch!" is something I love to hear from a friend. Lunch is my jam: I'm hungriest in the middle of the day, and I like the vibe of a lunch crowd. Sometimes restaurants even have special lunch prices, but even if lunch specials aren't a thing at some places anymore — after everything our beloved restaurants went through in the pandemic — I am still a fan of going out for lunch. Lunches out can sometimes run up a bill, but where in C-U can we find cheap lunches?
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Telegraph

Badman wins 6 Illinois AP photo awards

CHICAGO — John Badman of The Telegraph has won six awards in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2021 newspaper contest, the most by any photographer in the competition. The annual contest features news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2021. The winners, announced Monday, will...
ALTON, IL
WCIA

House catches fire overnight in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Rantoul caught fire just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday. It happened at the corner of Gleason and Marcia Drive. Officials said that there was no one in the house at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Danville deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has recently identified the victim of a shooting that occurred in Danville on Saturday. The coroner said the victim was 25-year-old Davanta T. Calhoun-Jackson of Danville, Illinois. At around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Chandler Street in response […]
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Memorial Day Weekend At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is ready to welcome another fun and safe recreation season. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in any outdoor activities, please keep safety in mind.
CARLYLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy