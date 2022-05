BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rhodo Boogie Car and Bike Show is making its way back to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The show will be held this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration and lineup will go on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and plenty of prizes and trophies will follow after the event.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO