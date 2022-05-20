Police: Shooting leaves 16-year-old injured in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured in Cobbs Creek Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot twice in the abdomen.

He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by police and listed in stable but critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.