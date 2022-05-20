ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shooting leaves 16-year-old injured in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

 4 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured in Cobbs Creek Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot twice in the abdomen.

He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by police and listed in stable but critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

NBC Philadelphia

Decomposed Body Found on Train Tracks in Kensington

An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in a trash bag on the train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The body was discovered by a passerby on the tracks along 3200 Collins Street at 4:09 p.m. Monday. Police initially said the body was that of a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

John Doe stabbed 5 times on Allegheny Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unknown man is critically injured after being stabbed five times in Kensington Saturday. The incident happened on the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 3:43 am. Police say an unidentified man was stabbed in the thigh twice and once in the chest, buttocks, and elbow. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
