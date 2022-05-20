ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50K Reward Offered In Montgomery County Farm Vandal Investigation: Police

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
A Damascus farm owner is offering a massive $50,000 reward after his farm was vandalized and contaminated in April 2021, authorities say.

A suspect was seen driving onto a storage area where they climbed on top of a tanker truck and contaminated liquid fertilizer with herbicide at the farm on Long Corner Road the night of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Montgomery County Officials say.

The contaminated truck was used to fertilize over 1,000 acres of corn before the farm owner found the herbicide. A week later, another contaminated truck was discovered.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this vandalism and is interested in the reward to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). To speak to investigating detectives directly, please call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6273.

Comments / 2

reynaldo.2005
3d ago

I know that it may sound a little sketchy, but could this be politically motivated? Could it somehow be connected to our food shortage problem?

Reply
2
