Police: 20-year-old Midland man arrested in child's death
By Tereasa Nims
manisteenews.com
4 days ago
A 20-year-old Midland man is being held without bond after being charged with open murder in connection with the death of his six-month-old child. The child’s father, Alex Marsh, stood mute Friday as...
FLINT, MI – The father of a 29-year-old man who was killed by his roommate in July 2019 told a Genesee County judge Monday, 23, that his son’s murderer needed to spend the rest of his life behind bars. “This is the craziest thing I think can happen...
A 27-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting in Saginaw Friday, May 20 left another man dead. Police say the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Fulton St. The suspect allegedly shot a 33-year-old man, who died from his injuries at a local hospital, A 32-year-old man was also shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries. Police made the arrest on Sunday, May 22.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting in Saginaw left one person dead and another injured on Friday evening. Michigan State Police arrested a 27-year-old male suspect in connection with the crime. The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fulton Street. Investigators say 33-year-old Brandon Patterson...
An elderly woman from the Saginaw area suffered only minor injuries after crashing her car into a Saginaw Township bank Monday, May 23. The crash occurred at the Huntington Bank at 4815 State St. around 9:20 a.m. The 81-year-old woman was driving a red Lexus crossover when police say she may have experienced a medical episode, causing the crash. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI — A shooting on Saginaw’s East Side has left one man dead, another wounded, and a third jailed. About 6:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20, police responded to the reported outdoor shooting in a residential area in 3600 block of Fulton Street. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Saginaw Friday night. Michigan State Police said in a press release the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. on Fulton Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot multiple times when officers arrived....
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released photos of the suspects in the shooting that took place outside East Kentwood High School last week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they hope someone may be able to identify the people depicted in the photos. A total of...
UPDATE: One man has been identified after contacting the MSP Gaylord Post, according to Michigan State Police. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Michigan State Police are asking the public for help identifying two men in Gaylord. Troopers were called to Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park after being notified of two unauthorized individuals going through...
SAGINAW, MI – Michigan State Police (MSP) Saginaw Major Case Unit (MCU) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the City of Saginaw, on Friday May 20th, 2022, about 6:45 p.m., in the 3600 block of Fulton Street. The preliminary investigation indicates Brandon L. Patterson, 33-years old, of...
A man was fatally stabbed while in bed during a home invasion in Flushing early Sunday morning. Wong Yat, 41, was asleep with his wife in their 3rd floor apartment at 132-18 57th Rd. when a man broke in at around 2 a.m. via the balcony and woke the pair up.
Alex Lewis Marsh, 20, of Midland, is being held in the Midland County Jail without bond after being charged with open murder in connection with the killing of his infant daughter.
Marsh is charged with the death of six-month-old Scarlett Marie Marsh, who police believe was killed May 17 by asphyxiation, according to Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks.
Marsh, stood mute Friday as he was arraigned in Midland 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter. Marsh is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. May 31, in 75th District Court. He is set for a...
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person of interest in a retail fraud case. The Sheriff’s Office said that the person in the photos had different clothes on, but it is the same person. Anyone with information...
UPDATE 9:52 am 05/23/22: One man has been identified after contacting the MSP Gaylord Post, according to Michigan State Police. Why Are The Michigan State Police Looking For These Two Men?. The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people that were seen walking around the...
A fire in a Saginaw Township apartment was fatal for a 79-year-old woman Sunday night. It happened about 10:30 at 4955 Century Drive. Saginaw Township Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and found the victim’s body in her bedroom. They said the fire was confined to the one apartment in the 12-unit building and started in the bedroom. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving multiple cars in Lansing has sent one to the hospital and killed another. Lansing Fire and Lansing Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has confirmed that they are investigating a crash that occurred Sunday...
