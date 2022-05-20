Police: 20-year-old Midland man arrested in child's death

Alex Lewis Marsh, 20, of Midland, is being held in the Midland County Jail without bond after being charged with open murder in connection with the killing of his infant daughter. Marsh is charged with the death of six-month-old Scarlett Marie Marsh, who police believe was killed May 17 by asphyxiation, according to Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks. Marsh, stood mute Friday as he was arraigned in Midland 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter. Marsh is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. May 31, in 75th District Court. He is set for a...

3 DAYS AGO