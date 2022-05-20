Polling place change

The week of May 15 through 21 was recognized as National Police and Emergency Medical Services Week with a proclamation signing at the Enterprise City Council meeting May 17. “This week is set aside to emphasize the value and accomplishments of our police officers and emergency medical service providers,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper. “The observance gives us a special opportunity to express our unwavering support and gratitude and our pride in the dedicated personnel who have answered the call to serve their fellow man despite the danger and sacrifice it sometimes presents.” From left, are, Enterprise Police Officers Frank Clark, Taylor Boettcher and Joseph Krol, EPD Lt. Louis Kent, EPD Officer Airen Hayes, EPD Chief Michael Moore, Cooper, Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis, Battalion Chief Cornelius Boulton, Capt. Jimmy Willis, Caleb Moore and Caleb Harris. (Photo by Michelle Mann)

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO