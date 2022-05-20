ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Senior at Noxubee County High School walk the halls to celebrate graduation

By Winston Reed
wcbi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Seniors at Noxubee County High School take a trip down memory lane...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTOK-TV

Meridian High changes graduation day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School has moved its graduation service to Friday at 9 a.m. at Ray Stadium. The reason is because of the probability for severe storms Thursday evening, the original date. The district shared some guidelines on parking and rules for attendance at the ceremony below:
MERIDIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Caledonia teen charged with killing St. Stanislaus alumnus

A St. Stanislaus graduate is shot and killed during a domestic dispute Saturday morning in Caledonia. Authorities in Lowndes County say 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir was shot at a home on Richards Lane. St. Stanislaus officials tell News 25 Hoffpauir graduated in 2007 and was a linebacker for the football team...
CALEDONIA, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi teen accused of fatally shooting mother’s fiancé hours after high school graduation

CALEDONIA, Miss. (TCD) -- An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his mother’s fiancé just hours after he graduated from high school. On Saturday, May 21, at approximately 7 p.m., authorities received a report of the shooting, WTVA-TV reports. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI-TV 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir had been shot at 136 Richards Lane hours after Justin Coggins graduated from Caledonia High School, and the victim died at the scene.
CALEDONIA, MS
County
Noxubee County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Search continues for missing Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family wants answers in the disappearance of a Holmes County man. Alex Easterling, 30, has been missing since April 20, 2022. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a friend’s home on Stockyard Road in Pickens, according to authorities. The friend in question is considered a […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Part of highway 12 will be closed for construction Tuesday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If your travel plans include driving east on Highway 12 in Starkville on Tuesday, you may want to figure in a little extra time. The southernmost, eastbound lane – if you’re traveling East toward campus, that’s the right lane – will be closed from Industrial Park Road to just past the new Triangle Crossing Shopping Center.
STARKVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -A three-car collision Friday evening in Jasper County resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl Ellisville girl. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two vehicles, a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by 59-year-old Joe Mauldin of Stringer and a 2019 Kia Telluride driven by 39-year-old Leander Bridges of Laurel, were travelling north on Mississippi 15 about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
ELLISVILLE, MS
#Elementary School#Highschool#Bf Liddell Middle School#Earl Nash Elementary
wcbi.com

Blessed are the Peacemakers 5 K raises money to help officers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Hundreds turned out in downtown Tupelo for a 5 K that helps those who protect and serve. Law officers across the region started the event with a procession honoring those who died in the line of duty. And as the race started, runners pass officers...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man arrested for embezzlement in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Tupelo is charged with embezzlement in Amory. Antone Neal, 36, was arrested on May 17. Lt. Detective Andy Long said Neal drove a truck for a furniture plant; Long did not identify the plant. Long said the arrest stems from an ongoing investigation...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Macon police officer settles a federal lawsuit

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Macon police officer settles a federal lawsuit, claiming age discrimination. In his lawsuit, Douglas Tripplett claimed he was forced to resign and the city discriminated against him because of his age. He also said there was audio evidence of an illegal meeting between...
MACON, MS
US News and World Report

Black Cowboys Preserve Strong Heritage in NE Mississippi

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Hours before the scheduled start time, people arrive in their vehicles to a Pontotoc plot for the second most revered Sunday tradition after church: the weekly horse show. Horse neighs punctuate the festival-like atmosphere as riders saunter to the blue registration tent. It’s a jovial...
PONTOTOC, MS
High School
Education
WTOK-TV

Sweet Shop grand reopening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Sweet Shop has reopened for the summer serving the community of Meridian delicious Italian ice. Brittany Horner looks to give back to the community as she always says she wants to bring happiness to Ward 4. The Italian ice is a healthier sweet so if you are looking to beat the heat and watch what you eat this is a great option.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to I-20/59, from Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. until June 7 at 7 a.m. MDOT said it’s necessary to continue the I-20/59 improvement project. Drivers should plan alternate routes to...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirms that a mother and her child were shot at the intersection of Highway 39N and North Hills St. just before midnight on Friday. Police say, that according to the victim when they got to the intersection of Highway 39N and North...
wcbi.com

Man arrested in Eupora shooting, faces second degree murder charge

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- A Eupora man is arrested on a second degree murder charge. 26-year-old Joshua Oats is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jordan Gaston May 21. Chief Lawrence Caradine says a call came in at 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting on 2660 West Roane Avenue. When...
EUPORA, MS
WTOK-TV

Punjab Palace closes doors for a week after fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fans of Indian food will have to wait at least a week to eat here in the Queen City. Punjab Palace on South Frontage Road had a fire around noon yesterday according to LEMA director Odie Barrett. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. When you arrive at the restaurant there is a sign saying they will be closed for a week for kitchen maintenance. We will update you as more information becomes available.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

SOCSD to host summer feeding program in June

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is helping you save a little on your grocery budget this summer. Here’s one reason you should go back to school this summer. The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. That means meals will be delicious and meet...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Drug bust at Tupelo tire shop landed two people in jail

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Narcotics agents and Tupelo police officers seized methamphetamine, Ecstasy, marijuana and guns during a drug bust on Wednesday, May 18. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, officers investigated allegations of drug activity at a tire shop on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Police did not initially identify the business. But WTVA confirmed the business is called the Used Tire Shop.
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Lincoln Co. woman rescues abandoned and malnourished horses

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Lincoln County has been saving horses from starvation and abandonment for two years. To many people, horses like Ginger would be considered a goner. Severe starvation would be a sign of a horse not worth the price tag. However, that’s not what Stacey Rawls saw. Instead, she saw that the horse could become a rescue project.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

