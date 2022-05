An arrest warrant has been issued for a Jay man, who allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Pittsfield. The warrant names 37-year-old Barry Hall of Jay and lists charges in connection with a high-speed chase involving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck Friday night. The Augusta Regional Communications Center received complaints just after 10:00 Friday night that the pickup was being operated erratically while traveling northbound on I-95 in Pittsfield. The information was relayed to dispatchers at the Bangor Regional Communications Center, who put out a general broadcast.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO