Barren County bridge reopens following weight limit issues

Members of Alliance Corporation, the Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Police Department participate in a groundbreaking ceremony held along Pin Oak Lane at the site of the department’s future training and maintenance facility. From left: Maintenance Technician Joey Shields, Major Terry Flatt, Alliance CEO Tommy Gumm, Councilperson Terry Bunnell, Chief Jennifer Arbogast, Councilperson Marna Kirkpatrick, Mayor Harold Armstrong and Barren County Economic Authority CEO Maureen Carpenter.
