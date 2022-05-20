ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Barren County bridge reopens following weight limit issues

By WNKY Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Ky. – The Bridge on Berry Store Road over Buck Creek in...

WBKO

Emergency road aid funds awarded to Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Mondaym May 23, the City of Cave City in Barren County will receive $62,160 in Road Aid Emergency Funds for slide repair on Grinstead Mill Road. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance...
CAVE CITY, KY
KSP says driver in parkway accident earlier this month now unidentified

Kentucky State Police now say the driver in a two-vehicle collision that closed the Cumberland Parkway for several hours earlier this month is unidentified. The preliminary investigation indicated 41-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Glasgow was the driver, but through further investigation, the driver has not been positively identified. Kentucky State Police...
GLASGOW, KY
Barren County, KY
Glasgow Police breaks ground at site of coming maintenance, training facility

Members of Alliance Corporation, the Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Police Department participate in a groundbreaking ceremony held along Pin Oak Lane at the site of the department’s future training and maintenance facility. From left: Maintenance Technician Joey Shields, Major Terry Flatt, Alliance CEO Tommy Gumm, Councilperson Terry Bunnell, Chief Jennifer Arbogast, Councilperson Marna Kirkpatrick, Mayor Harold Armstrong and Barren County Economic Authority CEO Maureen Carpenter.
GLASGOW, KY
‘Slim Chickens’ coming to Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Food lovers of Southern Kentucky, you might want to keep an eye out for a new restaurant coming to London soon. A new “Slim Chickens” restaurant is scheduled to open this coming fall, said a post on the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority. The...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Glasgow police to heighten enforcement of seat belts

GLASGOW, Ky. – Starting May 23, Glasgow Police Department is participating in Click It or Ticket. The annual campaign reminds drivers to buckle up as law enforcement efforts heighten from May 23 through June 5. “The Glasgow Police Department worked over 800 accidents last year and seen firsthand severe...
GLASGOW, KY
OTD in 2000, F3 Tornado hits Leitchfield causing $28 million in damage

On this date in 2000, the city of Leitchfield was struck by a tornado that resulted in “F3” damage. “One supercell (strong type of thunderstorm) in particular moved across Breckinridge and Grayson counties in north-central Kentucky during the afternoon hours (of May 23, 2000),” the National Weather Service in Louisville wrote in a blog post on Monday.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of May 16, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from May 16 to May 20, 2022. No transfers were recorded on Tuesday, May 17 due to Election Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
City trash collection, landfill charges to increase

GLASGOW — City residents will see a slight increase in their garbage bills beginning July 1. Residential customers are expected to see a $2 increase while business and commercial customers will see a $4 increase. Those will roll dumpsters will also see the greater increase. Landfill charges are expected...
GLASGOW, KY
Shooting in Elizabethtown under investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in Elizabethtown Monday morning and rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on Buford Lane around 8:30 a.m., Officer Chris Denham said. Officers were sent after reports of several gunshots. A man with at least one gunshot wound was found and rushed...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
BGPD: Restaurants receive bomb, shooting threats in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department stated they responded to bomb and shooting threats made over the phone Saturday at several businesses in Bowling Green. On Saturday, May 21, officers responded to Wingstop at 2435 Nashville Road after a caller stated around 6:42 p.m. that she was called by an unknown suspect who told her that 10 bombs were placed within 100 yards of the business that would go off in three hours. The suspect also stated he had an AK47 and was going to come into the business and shoot everyone, according to a BGPD report.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS BEING CONDUCTED IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY (May 20, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office is conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints are being conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Jessamine County sheriff found dead

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Sunday, Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman was found dead inside his home on West Maple St. Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Hall says his team in the Richmond post was notified around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found him earlier in the afternoon.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
‘No one has given up on this project,’ Honeycutt says about downtown development

GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council’s finance committee is scheduled to meet Thursday evening to discuss a much talked about farmers market project. Wendell Honeycutt, the finance committee’s chairperson, said he expected a meeting would happen sooner than later. The finance committee’s last meeting ended before an expected report from park advocates. The abrupt conclusion to the meeting left park advocates questioning whether the committee would hear from them again.
GLASGOW, KY
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has died, state police confirmed on Sunday evening. He was found dead inside his home on Sunday afternoon by a family member. No foul play is suspected, and Corman is believed to have died from “natural causes,” Trooper Adam Hall told...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

