Kelly Walsh senior Cam Burkett made some big-time history in Wyoming High School track and field as he broke the state shot-put record on Saturday at the Harry Geldien Stadium. State records can only be broken at the state meet and Burkett was right on cue with a toss of 64 feet 2 and 3 quarter inches. The existing record was 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. But Burkett wasn't finished. On his final throw, he unleashed a toss of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inches. The large contingent of fans exploded and it was truly one of the best moments in the history of the Wyoming State Track Meet.

2 DAYS AGO