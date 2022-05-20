ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

White House: Around 12 million ounces of baby formula being shipped from Switzerland to Indiana

By Lawson Gutzwiller
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINFIELD, Ind. — Around 12 million ounces of baby formula are being flown from Switzerland to Indiana due to the short supply of hypoallergenic formulas in the United States. White House officials announced on Thursday that the Department of Defense is sourcing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's request...

