Chef Salil Mehta Plans New Kebab Restaurant

One of Manhattan’s most notable new chefs is currently gearing up to debut a brand new concept on the Upper West Side.

Chef Salil Mehta is a world-renowned, New York based restaurateur who has brought to life some of Manhattan’s most exciting restaurants over the past decade. The chef and owner of Laut Singapura , Mehta stunned the world when he turned Laut into the first-ever Michelin starred Malaysian restaurant. In addition to Laut, Mehta was also known for establishing Wau on the Upper East Side as well as Char’d , whose debut was recently covered by your stalwart reporters at What No w New York .

Now, Chef Mehta and his team are gearing up to open a brand new concept in the neighborhood that has come to love Wau so much. His new restaurant, Kebab Aur Sharab will be opening up at 247 West 72nd Street . Featuring a menu that will focus on Northern Indian-style kebabs, kebab Aur Sharab will be replacing My Most Favorite Food , a popular kosher restaurant and dessert destination that closed down earlier this year in January. Thankfully, while their brick-and-mortar space may have closed, My Mist Favorite Food is still offering catering and delivery, so diehard fans can still find their favorite foods on the company’s website .

The locations is expected to be rather intimate, and will seat approximately 36 guests in addition to the planned 12 seat bar. According to Mehta it is traditional in India to pair kebabs with whiskey, so he is applying for a full liquor license for the space. Kebab Aur Sharab is expected to operate daily from 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM seven days a week. He also noted that he will be keeping the sound profile to background music only, taking into consideration the quality of life of his neighbors. While Mehta is still too early into the restaurant’s development to share further details, you can follow the celebrated chef on Instagram for updates on all of his latest projects.