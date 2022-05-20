ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow at 12 P.M.

By Tina Nguyen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462hkz_0flDB6aY00

Sam Thomas has never been afraid of a challenge.

"The odds of making it, there's only 144 WNBA rosters spots but some teams don't keep the max rosters," shared Thomas. "So just to be able to make it in Phoenix, halfway between my home in Vegas and halfway between my home in Tucson, it's like the perfect story."

The former Centennial High School and Arizona basketball standout has found herself shining on the WNBA stage, competing against living legends.

Thomas said, "Of course, I'm looking at them and I'm like, 'Wow. We have to face Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Then of course, I have Diane Tauris on my team, the G.O.A.T. of women's basketball. Just to be able to surrounded by great basketball players, playing against and learning from some of them, it's the greatest experience. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Thomas, who went undrafted in the WNBA draft back in April, is proof that sometimes getting passed over might be a blessing in disguise.

"They pulled me into the office. They told me I made it, and I was just crying," reflected Thomas. "Just tears of joy. I was so happy, all the hard work paid off. Got to be in the WNBA, which is a dream."

It's a dream that will inspire generations to come, especially in Southern Nevada.

Thomas sot: "I feel like Las Vegas hoopers don't get the best exposure or rep as they should. There are so many great basketball players here, so to be able to be that WNBA star and also with Rae (Burrell), we're kinda the start."

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow at 12 P.M.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Sue Bird
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy