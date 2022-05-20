School bus driver charged with supplying fentanyl to students: Police

A school bus driver in California was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly supplying students with fentanyl .

Police were alerted to the bus driver's actions after they were contacted by a Bright Futures Academy official who suspected another employee was supplying students with the drug, the Riverside Police Department said. The academy serves students K-12 with special needs.

An investigation revealed that a student from the school had died a week before from a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to police.

"Officers learned a student from the school had recently overdosed on suspected Fentanyl the week prior at their home in another city," police said in a statement posted to social media. "A school investigation revealed an employee who serves as bus driver and campus security was suspected of furnishing Fentanyl to this student and others while on campus."



The employee was identified as 46-year-old Melissa Harloam-Garrison, who lives with her husband, David Garrison, 58.

"Officers conducted a search of the cottage and found over a hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two handguns, and various types of ammunition," police said.

Harloam-Garrison was arrested and later booked on possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics to minors, possession of controlled substances, drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus, being a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, and child endangerment, the statement says.

Her husband was charged with possessing a firearm on campus and while being prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, according to the statement.

The wife and husband are being held on $50,000 and $25,000 bails, respectively.

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing, police said.