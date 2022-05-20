ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book found in Croatia returned to British library after 60 years

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nxGZ_0flDAypo00

May 20 (UPI) -- A British library said a book checked out more than 60 years ago was finally returned to the facility after being found at another library in Croatia.

Vedran Levi, an employee of Dubrovnik Libraries, found a copy of The Loving Couple by Virginia Rowans in a bag of apparent donations left at the Croatian library.

He discovered the book had been checked out from the Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich, England, in 1952. Levi mailed the book back to its original home with a note explaining the discovery.

"It was such a surprise receiving a book back after all this time and from so far away, a really lovely gesture from our colleagues in Croatia," Kim Risby, library and information advisor at Gainsborough Community Library, told the Ipswitch Star. "I was Googling away to make sure there wasn't another Gainsborough branch in a different Borough of Ipswich anywhere!

Risby said the book's return highlights the way libraries unite people around the world.

"I've always felt, and I'm sure the rest of Suffolk Libraries agree, that it takes passion to work in libraries, and it's nice to know that that is a feeling shared by other librarians in other parts of the world," she said. "We'd also like to ask our customers to return their books a little bit before 60 years have passed."

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Library#Librarians#Dubrovnik Libraries#Croatian#The Ipswitch Star#Suffolk Libraries
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Reportedly Found a New Home 10 Minutes Away from Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Hello Magazine

The Queen invites new companion to live at Windsor Castle

The Queen has moved her trusted aide and confidante Angela Kelly into Windsor Castle as she continues to grapple with her mobility issues. Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, as The Sun reports, has moved into a suite next to hers, and reportedly also has a 42 inch TV in her room.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
361K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy