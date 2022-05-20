Book found in Croatia returned to British library after 60 years

May 20 (UPI) -- A British library said a book checked out more than 60 years ago was finally returned to the facility after being found at another library in Croatia.

Vedran Levi, an employee of Dubrovnik Libraries, found a copy of The Loving Couple by Virginia Rowans in a bag of apparent donations left at the Croatian library.

He discovered the book had been checked out from the Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich, England, in 1952. Levi mailed the book back to its original home with a note explaining the discovery.

"It was such a surprise receiving a book back after all this time and from so far away, a really lovely gesture from our colleagues in Croatia," Kim Risby, library and information advisor at Gainsborough Community Library, told the Ipswitch Star. "I was Googling away to make sure there wasn't another Gainsborough branch in a different Borough of Ipswich anywhere!

Risby said the book's return highlights the way libraries unite people around the world.

"I've always felt, and I'm sure the rest of Suffolk Libraries agree, that it takes passion to work in libraries, and it's nice to know that that is a feeling shared by other librarians in other parts of the world," she said. "We'd also like to ask our customers to return their books a little bit before 60 years have passed."