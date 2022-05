Some 25 million Americans lack access to broadband. For reference, that’s more than everyone living in Florida, the third most populous state in the U.S. While I am old enough to remember what it was like living in an era without YouTube, I certainly wouldn’t want to live in that era today. I mean, not having access to all those car repair and obscure PC troubleshooting videos alone seems almost inhumane.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO