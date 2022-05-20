ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conspiracy theories are sweeping the Left’s major outlets

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an imperfect symmetry between the Left and the Right in America today. Here's an image I would use to understand it:. Imagine the various political players (mainstream journalists, politicians, cranks, commentators) all lined up by job, half on the Left, half on the Right. Then imagine running...

DffrntDrmmr
3d ago

An independent voter, I had voted for Obama but didn't like Hillary Clinton, so I didn't want to vote for her. I despised Donald Trump, so on election day I decided to vote for Hillary solely as an anti-Trump vote. I still don't like Trump but I began realizing he was right about the media's unfairness toward him. While trying to stem the flow of illegal entry at our southern border, the news media — including the New York Times, the Washington Post and AP (Associated Press) — attacked Trump as cruel and racist. They said he put children in cages. I searched for the truth of it. I learned a woman reporter for AP had toured a detainment facility and had written about "kids in cages," but AP had printed a retraction days later which explained that the facility used chain-link fencing for groups, which she falsely described as "kids in cages." Also, the facility existed before Trump became president. Despite that correction, AP, NYT, WashPo, ABC, CBS and NBC spread the lie.

Smartaleck
4d ago

It's one thing to be gullible and fall for conspiracy theories, its another to know the truth and spread them maliciously. That's a big part of the problem with media today.

60 Chopper
2d ago

None of this would be happening had Ray-Gun not gotten rid of the Fairness Doctrine which kept news outlets honest. After the Fairness Doctrine was taken out is when opinion pieces became mainstream in the news media.

