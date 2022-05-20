ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 60% of country says Supreme Court justices politically motivated: Poll

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fiu3X_0flDArej00


A recent poll found that the majority of people think Supreme Court justices are motivated by politics and support term limits for the position.

A national poll from Quinnipiac University reported Thursday that 63% of respondents said the court is mainly motivated by politics, while 69% said there ought to be term limits placed on justices.

Seventy-seven percent of Democrats and 69% of Republicans supported term limits for justices. When it came to motivations, 86% of Democratic respondents cited politics, while 59% of Republican respondents said the justices' main motivation is the law.

WHITE HOUSE TELLS 'BOTH SIDES' TO AVOID VIOLENCE AMID SUPREME COURT THREATS

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,586 adults from May 12-16, 1,421 of whom were registered voters.

The poll also found that 41% of respondents were more likely to vote for a candidate who supports abortion rights, while 18% were more likely to vote for a candidate who is anti-abortion.

This comes just weeks after a draft opinion was leaked from the Supreme Court that indicates a likely reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.


According to the poll, 85% of people expected an economic recession in the next year, and 63% disapproved of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy. Meanwhile, 75% were worried about the United States being dragged into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and 50% disapproved of Biden's actions during the conflict.

As a result, 47% of people wanted to see a Republican-majority House of Representatives after the midterm elections. Last month, only 45% wanted a Republican majority.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The university also surveyed people's opinions on former President Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter, with 54% saying he should be allowed back on the platform. The results showed a divide between parties, with 89% of Republicans wanting the ban to end, but only 59% of independents saying the same. Eighty percent of Democratic respondents, however, wanted to see Trump's ban continue.

Comments / 84

WhyYouWant2No
2d ago

Biden, wake up.....Pack the court. The repuks will do whatever they can to take all your freedoms away. The Taliban Supreme Court.....

Reply(13)
22
Maurice Canney
1d ago

they are not supposed to 'listen to the people' they are supposed to rule in accordance the the Constitution.

Reply(10)
21
Charles Hamilton
1d ago

that's your crying not happy the correct decision in the high court was made.... your delusional thinking got struck down like the rest..!

Reply
5
WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
