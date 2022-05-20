Over 60% of country says Supreme Court justices politically motivated: Poll



A recent poll found that the majority of people think Supreme Court justices are motivated by politics and support term limits for the position.

A national poll from Quinnipiac University reported Thursday that 63% of respondents said the court is mainly motivated by politics, while 69% said there ought to be term limits placed on justices.

Seventy-seven percent of Democrats and 69% of Republicans supported term limits for justices. When it came to motivations, 86% of Democratic respondents cited politics, while 59% of Republican respondents said the justices' main motivation is the law.

WHITE HOUSE TELLS 'BOTH SIDES' TO AVOID VIOLENCE AMID SUPREME COURT THREATS

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,586 adults from May 12-16, 1,421 of whom were registered voters.

The poll also found that 41% of respondents were more likely to vote for a candidate who supports abortion rights, while 18% were more likely to vote for a candidate who is anti-abortion.

This comes just weeks after a draft opinion was leaked from the Supreme Court that indicates a likely reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.



According to the poll, 85% of people expected an economic recession in the next year, and 63% disapproved of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy. Meanwhile, 75% were worried about the United States being dragged into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and 50% disapproved of Biden's actions during the conflict.

As a result, 47% of people wanted to see a Republican-majority House of Representatives after the midterm elections. Last month, only 45% wanted a Republican majority.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The university also surveyed people's opinions on former President Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter, with 54% saying he should be allowed back on the platform. The results showed a divide between parties, with 89% of Republicans wanting the ban to end, but only 59% of independents saying the same. Eighty percent of Democratic respondents, however, wanted to see Trump's ban continue.