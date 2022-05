GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pedestrians now have an easier way to get from one place to another on foot thanks to a new bridge opening up in the City of Green Bay. On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new pedestrian bridge over Baird Creek that will allow those traveling the trails to go from one side of the creek to the other.

