ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02r6fJ_0flDALqp00

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach.

Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook .

FWC announces 2022 ‘Lionfish Challenge’

Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark.

“This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos posted.

“You don’t see that everyday!” another person says.

Whale sharks are filter feeders and can reach up to 70 feet in length, according to National Geographic .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 8

Related
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Taylor
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers having success landing snook, snapper

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports he’s finding all the snook he wants in Tampa Bay. He’s been working between downtown St. Pete north to the Howard Frankland Bridge along the Pinellas side of the bay. The fish are in the shade of mangroves when the water is high, moving out only when the tide drops. Live sardines have been a good bait. His anglers have taken fish to 33 inches, though most fish are between 20 and 26 inches. He’s been chumming with live sardines to get the bite going. The redfish are on both sides of the bay in the same region. They are scattered and running in small pods down to pairs, with undersized and slot fish the norm over the past week. Live sardines are working, though cut pinfish is what the reds want some days.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#National Geographic#Fwc#Lionfish Challenge#Nexstar Media Inc
10NEWS

Pasco County nurse reunited with dog, has stolen camper recovered

LOS ANGELES — Update: Mason Gray told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning that the camper has been found. Previous story: A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox13news.com

Largo cat rescuer injured while trying to save foster animals

LARGO, Fla. - More than a dozen cats were rescued thanks to the efforts of a prominent Pinellas County pet rescuer, but she had to be hospitalized after suffering burns and smoke inhalation during the early morning fire Saturday. Laura Kile woke up to the sounds of smoke alarms blaring...
LARGO, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Jackets are required, sir

Boating: The town's marine patrol officer stopped a boater in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone and cited him for his inability to produce the required number of life jackets for the people aboard. The officer explained the reason for the stop and delivered a warning for operating on plane in the slow-speed zone as well.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
swfloridadailynews.com

What to Wear: Enjewel Boutique

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Enjewel Boutique is a small, family-owned business that was featured on More in the Morning’s ‘What to Wear’ segment on Wednesday. Enjewel has been open in downtown Fort Myers for the last 18 years. The owners bought the boutique last year to be part of the ongoing developments and growth of the River District.
FORT MYERS, FL
995qyk.com

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay. All happened around Egmont Key. The boaters were stranded after they abandoned ship that was taking on water. They were able to radio for help before the 24 foot vessel sank. No medical issues were reported. Coast Guard wants...
ACCIDENTS
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy