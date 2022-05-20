Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach.
Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook .FWC announces 2022 ‘Lionfish Challenge’
Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark.
“This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos posted.
“You don’t see that everyday!” another person says.
Whale sharks are filter feeders and can reach up to 70 feet in length, according to National Geographic.
