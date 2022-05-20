Montclair Eco-Fair set for Saturday, May 21

The seasonal leaf blower ban is now in effect. However, an open window is all that is needed to confirm it has had little impact. I would have thought that Montclair, which prides itself in its progressive politics, would rally around this issue. Leaf blowers are indisputably harmful for the environment and the people who live and work here. Instead, this debate has been reduced to eyerolls about a problem that apparently only exists because a “Karen” wants it quiet. This branding is so egregious, and yet so effective, that it feels straight out of the right-wing playbook. While leaf blowers in Montclair are not the fault of right-wing politicians, it is the stuff that fuels them: peak liberal hypocrisy.

