Montclair, NJ

Montclair Eco-Fair set for Saturday, May 21

By Montclair Local
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 4 days ago
The Northeast Earth Coalition and the Episcopal Church of St. James are partnering to host the Montclair Eco-Fair on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the church grounds, 581...

Montclair Local

Bear tranquilized and relocated out of Montclair

A black bear made a brief stop in Montclair on Monday before New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officers tranquilized and removed it. The male bear, thought to be about a year and half old and 140 to 160 pounds, was first spotted around 8 a.m. in the area of Gates Avenue behind the Verizon building, Montclair Animal Control Officer Michele Shiber said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Services for Howard Finney III

A memorial service for Howard Finney III of Montclair, founder of the Montclair Cobras youth football program and longtime coach in township youth sports programs, will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park St. A reception will follow at Just Jake’s, 30 Park St.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair High School, Montclair Kimberley athletes stand out at Essex track, field meet

Mother Nature ruined what was hoped to be two full days of competition at the Essex County Track and Field Championships at Woodman Field, the home of Montclair High School. The first day, Thursday, May 19, went without a hitch, with Montclair senior Kiya Lawson and junior Richard Fortune taking home first-place finishes in the 100 meters and the discus, respectively.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
City
Montclair, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Society
Montclair, NJ
Society
County
Essex County, NJ
Montclair Local

Leaf blowers in Montclair: Peak liberal hypocrisy (Letter to the editor)

The seasonal leaf blower ban is now in effect. However, an open window is all that is needed to confirm it has had little impact. I would have thought that Montclair, which prides itself in its progressive politics, would rally around this issue. Leaf blowers are indisputably harmful for the environment and the people who live and work here. Instead, this debate has been reduced to eyerolls about a problem that apparently only exists because a “Karen” wants it quiet. This branding is so egregious, and yet so effective, that it feels straight out of the right-wing playbook. While leaf blowers in Montclair are not the fault of right-wing politicians, it is the stuff that fuels them: peak liberal hypocrisy.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local won press association’s highest award. Members made it possible

The New Jersey Press Association has once again presented Montclair Local its General Excellence award. The nonprofit newsroom earned 26 other awards for work done in 2021 — with judges crediting its team for thoughtful storytelling, an emphasis on accountability for those in positions of power, deep explorations of issues key to Montclair's culture and community, and creative use of online platforms.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Graduation Shout Outs for 2022 — orders yours now

Montclair Local will publish is publishing its annual Graduation section on June 30. Don’t miss this opportunity to congratulate your special graduate with a Shout Out!. Graduation Shout Outs include your graduate’s name, photo and a brief message. They'll be published in our June 30 edition, on MontclairLocal.news and in Montclair Local's social media.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Two Montclair students win honors at piano competition

Two Montclair elementary school students were honored at the Music Educator Association’s piano competition on April 24. Jonah Gurtman, 10, a student at Bradford School, took first prize in his age category. Jonah and Oliver Koblence, 9, a student at Watchung School, took third in their age category for their rendering of a jazz duet. They are pictured with their piano teacher, Thomas J. Parente.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Celebrating Montclair parks and the man behind them

Residents gathered at Anderson Park on Saturday, May 14, celebrating the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted. The National Association for Olmsted Parks is honoring Olmsted this year on the 200th anniversary of his birth, with the Friends of Anderson Park holding its own celebration in Montclair. Olmsted, who designed New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair schools issue nonrenewal letters to 83 staffers

The Montclair school district issued 83 nonrenewal letters to district staff Friday — 48 to paraprofessionals, and 35 to teachers, schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said. Ponds previously said the district would issue 26 nonrenewals to teachers as well as notices to an undisclosed number of paraprofessionals. These cuts are...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

