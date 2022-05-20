Antioch man fatally shot alleged robber in self-defense, police said

MODESTO (CBS13) — One person was arrested after a standoff with authorities at a Modesto home, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon. The scene was in the area of West Hatch Road and Parkdale Drive. Several homes were evacuated due to the investigation and roads were closed. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded during the early afternoon to the area of South Rosemore and Riverdale avenues for a disturbance call regarding a man jumping on top of a car. Deputies located a woman in a different home who they determined to be a possible victim of domestic violence. A minor was also located but unharmed. Deputies attempted to make contact with the man, who had barricaded himself inside a home, the sheriff’s office said. The man reportedly made threats and had a prior history of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing police. The man eventually surrendered peacefully. The standoff forced homes in the area to evacuate and roads to close. Those roads have since reopened and residents were allowed back in.

