Antioch, CA

Antioch man fatally shot alleged robber in self-defense, police said

By KTVU Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTIOCH, Calif. - An Antioch man allegedly shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him out of self-defense early Friday morning, police said. Police received reports of a shooting around 3:31...

CBS Sacramento

Married Couple Killed In Crash By Suspect Vehicle Fleeing Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them. The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard. It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot. It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone. “Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest ex-employee of felony stalking and seize his guns

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of an ex-employee from a local construction company on felony stalking charges and seized multiple guns and ammunition from him. Officer Steve Aponte identified the suspect as Bryan Velasquez, 43, of San Jose, who was not immediately available...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire at People's Park leads police to discover violent assault

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal police said they are investigating a fire and violent assault in Berkeley Tuesday morning. Police said they received reports of a fire at People's Park around 7:03 a.m. and when they arrived they discovered an aggravated assault had also occurred. As they asked the public to...
BERKELEY, CA
City
Antioch, CA
City
Oakley, CA
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD respond to broad daylight shooting near Mission District playground, no arrests

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday responded to a shooting on 21st and Folsom streets in the city's Mission District. Police said they responded to the scene near Jose Cornado Playground at 3:52 p.m. where they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver detained after CHP officer injured in hit-and-run

BERKELEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol car and an officer. Police say the driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate Highway 80 near the University Avenue exit in Berkeley and hit the patrol car on Tuesday about 1 a.m. That's...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in fatal stabbing at San Mateo bus stop

SAN MATEO - Police in San Mateo announced an arrest Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a bus stop earlier this month.According to officers, a person waiting for the bus at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard found the victim unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. on May 14. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Tedrick Towns, was pronounced dead at the scene.With the help of witnesses and surveillance video, an initial investigation determined that sometime after 1:40 a.m. Towns was stabbed following an argument with the suspect at the bus stop. Police said the stabbing was not a...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police seek missing at-risk elderly woman

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first reported missing at 11:40 a.m. on Monday. Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. She is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Taken To Hospital In Elk Grove Shooting

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A shooting that occurred Sunday night resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said the Elk Grove Police Department. The incident occurred on the 9300 block of Elk Grove around 9 p.m. No information on a suspect has been released at this time.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Surrenders After Standoff At Modesto Home

MODESTO (CBS13) — One person was arrested after a standoff with authorities at a Modesto home, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon. The scene was in the area of West Hatch Road and Parkdale Drive. Several homes were evacuated due to the investigation and roads were closed. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded during the early afternoon to the area of South Rosemore and Riverdale avenues for a disturbance call regarding a man jumping on top of a car. Deputies located a woman in a different home who they determined to be a possible victim of domestic violence. A minor was also located but unharmed. Deputies attempted to make contact with the man, who had barricaded himself inside a home, the sheriff’s office said. The man reportedly made threats and had a prior history of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing police. The man eventually surrendered peacefully. The standoff forced homes in the area to evacuate and roads to close. Those roads have since reopened and residents were allowed back in.
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Pair arrested in Stockton homicide

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 12, 2022, Stockton police detectives arrested Elias Ripoyla, 21, Ivan Tongco, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection to the February 12, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old male in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and...
STOCKTON, CA
Public Safety
The Richmond Standard

Woman reportedly kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed near El Cerrito BART station

A woman was reportedly kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed by three armed suspects near the Del Norte BART Station Friday night, according to police. At about 10:41 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street. When they arrived they found a woman lying in the street. The woman reported that she had been forced into a vehicle by three suspects armed with firearms near the BART station, police said.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man, 28, shot and killed while driving with friends

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in his hometown of Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, police said. The deadly shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, according to officials. The man was in a car with friends when another...

