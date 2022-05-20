ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

6 Procrastinator-Friendly Vegetables That Go from Seed to Harvest in as Little as 8 Days

By Cheryl Rafuse
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a common gardening joke: “Spend $75 on supplies and you can get one 75-cent tomato.” But it’s a misconception that you have to be spending big money on your edible garden to be able to have something harvestable. Not the case! In fact, with the right plant picks, you can...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Store Potatoes and Onions the Right Way

You know that spuds should never be kept in the refrigerator. But it’s easy to think that potatoes and onions should be stored together in the pantry. Here’s the truth—storing them together might not be the best idea. Can I Store Potatoes and Onions Together?. Sure, spuds...
RECIPES
Albany Herald

Crab Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes, a quick, tasty weeknight meal

Preparing weeknight meals can be tricky, as busy men and women may want to save money and cook their own healthy foods but have little time to do so consistently. But healthy, homecooked meals need not take much time to prepare. The following low-calorie recipe for “Crab Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes” from “Weightwatchers: Cook It Fast” (St. Martin’s Griffin) can be whipped up in 20 minutes, making it an ideal meal for time-strapped men and women who want homecooked meals without all the work that goes into more complex recipes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Outdoor Gardening#Harvesting#Community Gardening
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Real Simple

How to Store Potatoes So They Won't Sprout

There is arguably no vegetable more versatile, comforting, or loved than potatoes. Everyone tends to have their favorite type—from Russet, Yukon Gold, and red potatoes to fingerling and Japanese sweet potatoes—these root vegetables are essential for delicious home cooking, and with good reason. Being a potato devotee is easy, especially when you consider that one of the best things about them is their extended shelf life. In fact, when stored properly, these trusty taters can last for months (yes, you read that right). Keep reading for tips on how to store potatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The One Potato Salad Rule You Should Never Break

From the ever hotly debated correct way to eat a KitKat to the best method to bake chicken for an at-home Sunday dinner, there are countless food rules people are ready to fight for. Like many other delectable dishes enjoyed across the United States, potato salad has a strict rule that you must follow when preparing it.
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

Scientists Have Successfully Grown Plants In Lunar Soil For The First Time

It turns out that your green thumb might come in handy if you ever find yourself on the moon. Scientists at the University of Florida were able to germinate thale cress, a small flowering plant in the mustard family found in Europe, Asia, and Africa, in lunar soil collected by Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions. According to those who authored the study, their findings hold huge potential for future colonization of the moon.
WILDLIFE
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

The Secret Ingredient to a Clean Oven Is Already in Your Kitchen

Cleaning the oven is one of those chores that can quickly fall to the bottom of the to-do list—repeatedly. In fact, 41 percent of Americans list cleaning the oven as their least favorite household chore. Even the self-cleaning mode on ovens doesn't really cut it, as it requires a...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Gives Amish Recipes A Major Upgrade

Anyone who's driven through central Pennsylvania or rural Ohio will likely immediately recall not just Amish country, but Amish baked good country. Those who grew up in these places or in the less-well-known Indiana Amish Country may recall buggies tied up on Main Street on weekday afternoons with tables set out selling their wares — handicrafts, elaborate quilts, and, of course, Amish baked goods and candy-colored Ball jars of glorious Amish jam (via IMPress). While sturdily made and unpretentiously beautiful Amish-made furniture can be bought in specialty stores all over the country and even online (like from the Amish Show Room), Amish culinary specialties like velvety Amish butter, shoofly pie (aka the most famous pie in Pennsylvania), and hand-held turnovers called Fry Pies, are essentially limited to farm stands, farmers' markets, and local markets near Amish communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecountrycook.net

5-INGREDIENT MEATLOAF

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this 5-Ingredient Meatloaf from Talking Meals. Our other featured recipes include: Easy Blueberry Crisp from Kippi at Home, Strawberry Slab Pie from Butter and Baggage and I am sharing one of my favorite recipes: Piña Colada Poke Cake!. HOW...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains? I Asked a Chemist

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
DORIS DAY
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy