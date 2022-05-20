News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville-Cumberland Youth Council (FCYC) 2022 seniors are ready to change the world. Their parents, families and friends gathered for a Senior Night celebration on Wednesday at the FCYC Office.

Among the 20 graduating FCYC seniors, three students have full rides to North Carolina colleges: Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Wingate University. Altogether, the seniors were awarded a total of more than $670,000 in academic scholarships. Over the past year, FCYC students have completed multiple community service and educational activities including: an anti-litter campaign, Kindness Matters Spirit Week, a pledge to stand against teen dating violence, Veteran’s Takeover Week social media posts about military life, adopted four teens and presented them with gifts during the holidays, worked with younger students to create Christmas cards for veterans and a suicide prevention campaign with words of encouragement placed throughout the community.

The FCYC 2022 Senior Night was a successful send off with Cross Creek Early College senior, Asia Murchison, delivering the farewell speech to those who attended. Murchison spoke about life after graduation, the accomplishments of her fellow FCYC seniors and explained how FCYC positively changed her life. FCYC member and Cumberland Polytechnic High School graduate Hezekiah Bryant, who will attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T), shared his advice during the reflections part of the ceremony.

“Your past only determines your future, if you allow it to take over your present,” Bryant said.

FCYC seniors received yard signs with their photos as parting gifts. Photos of the yard signs and senior night pictures are available on the City of Fayetteville Flickr page. Attendees also learned that FCYC senior Jasmine-Jean Baptiste was named Valedictorian at Cumberland Polytechnic High School.

FCYC students have initiated good works throughout Fayetteville and Cumberland County and now they will open new chapters here and across the United States. Recently, FCYC received the 2022 Most Outstanding Youth Council award at the State Youth Council Spring Convention in Raleigh. “I’m so proud of the class of 2022,” Fayetteville-Cumberland Youth Development & Cultural Arts Program Coordinator Crystal Glover said. “I never say goodbye just see you later. I’m so excited to see how they will bloom in the future.”

The graduating FCYC class includes students who aspire to become social workers, psychologists, entrepreneurs and even a public relations coordinator. If you see these seniors in the community, please say hello.

