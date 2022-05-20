ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

News and Press Releases

Fayetteville, North Carolina
Fayetteville, North Carolina
 4 days ago

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville-Cumberland Youth Council (FCYC) 2022 seniors are ready to change the world. Their parents, families and friends gathered for a Senior Night celebration on Wednesday at the FCYC Office.

Among the 20 graduating FCYC seniors, three students have full rides to North Carolina colleges: Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Wingate University. Altogether, the seniors were awarded a total of more than $670,000 in academic scholarships. Over the past year, FCYC students have completed multiple community service and educational activities including: an anti-litter campaign, Kindness Matters Spirit Week, a pledge to stand against teen dating violence, Veteran’s Takeover Week social media posts about military life, adopted four teens and presented them with gifts during the holidays, worked with younger students to create Christmas cards for veterans and a suicide prevention campaign with words of encouragement placed throughout the community.

The FCYC 2022 Senior Night was a successful send off with Cross Creek Early College senior, Asia Murchison, delivering the farewell speech to those who attended. Murchison spoke about life after graduation, the accomplishments of her fellow FCYC seniors and explained how FCYC positively changed her life. FCYC member and Cumberland Polytechnic High School graduate Hezekiah Bryant, who will attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T), shared his advice during the reflections part of the ceremony.

“Your past only determines your future, if you allow it to take over your present,” Bryant said.

FCYC seniors received yard signs with their photos as parting gifts. Photos of the yard signs and senior night pictures are available on the City of Fayetteville Flickr page. Attendees also learned that FCYC senior Jasmine-Jean Baptiste was named Valedictorian at Cumberland Polytechnic High School.

FCYC students have initiated good works throughout Fayetteville and Cumberland County and now they will open new chapters here and across the United States. Recently, FCYC received the 2022 Most Outstanding Youth Council award at the State Youth Council Spring Convention in Raleigh. “I’m so proud of the class of 2022,” Fayetteville-Cumberland Youth Development & Cultural Arts Program Coordinator Crystal Glover said. “I never say goodbye just see you later. I’m so excited to see how they will bloom in the future.”

The graduating FCYC class includes students who aspire to become social workers, psychologists, entrepreneurs and even a public relations coordinator. If you see these seniors in the community, please say hello.

###

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingate University#Parting Gifts#News And Press#The Fcyc Office#Duke University#Unc Chapel Hill#Kindness Matters#Cross Creek Early College#Nc A T
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville, North Carolina

115
Followers
283
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

Comments / 0

Community Policy