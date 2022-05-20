Asian-Pacific Film Festival representatives discuss event’s return
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Asian-Pacific Film Festival is returning for its sixth year after two years.
Sonseeahray spoke with Jason Jong with the Sacramento Asian-Pacific Cultural Village and former Miss Sacramento Shaline Jane about what to expect at the event this weekend.
