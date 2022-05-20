ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian-Pacific Film Festival representatives discuss event’s return

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jacque Porter
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Asian-Pacific Film Festival is returning for its sixth year after two years.

Sonseeahray spoke with Jason Jong with the Sacramento Asian-Pacific Cultural Village and former Miss Sacramento Shaline Jane about what to expect at the event this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

