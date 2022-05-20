ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From May 20, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 8.33% at $0.77. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 7.75% at $0.63. Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 5.93% at...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
CNN

Worst may not be over for the market. Stocks fall again

New York (CNN Business) — The 2022 stock market meltdown may not be over just yet. Stocks fell again Thursday, following Wednesday's massive sell-off. The Dow ended the day down more than 235 points, or 0.8%, recovering only slightly from a drop of nearly 475 points earlier in the session. The blue chips are down 14% this year and hit a new 52-week low Thursday morning.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $22M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones surged sharply by over 400 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cybin, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 9.51% at $0.15. Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 2.68% at $0.90. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 2.57% at $0.79. Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 1.91% at $0.33. LOSERS:. Allied ALID shares closed down 5.21% at $0.70. TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Life Sciences#Field Trip#Mnmd#Seelos Therapeutics Seel#Intelgenx Technologies#Igxt#Allied Alid#Ghrs#Compass Pathways#Ftrp
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow sheds 1,164 points in worst day since 2020

U.S. stocks saw steep selling Wednesday as more retailers revealed the negative impact of inflation amounting to the worst day for stocks since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,100 points or 3.6%. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled nearly 5% and the S&P 500 4%. Ticker Security Last Change...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Led the Dow Higher Monday

JPMorgan Chase delivered an upbeat assessment of its prospects at its 2022 investor day. Visa also gained ground on enthusiasm in the financial industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are on Track for a Sizzling Summer

Even though the market is down, these real estate stocks are poised for a strong summer. Increased activity in the summer season means these stocks should be red hot. Investing in stocks that are doing well, despite market volatility, can help boost your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Dividend Stocks To Buy That Analysts Love: AT&T, Best Buy And More

The S&P 500 has slumped to open 2022, and rising interest rates could further pressure stock valuations in coming months. Whether the market is up, down or sideways, dividends are one steady, reliable source of income for investors, but dividends are only as reliable as the companies that pay them.
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow Jones rises 431 points as markets stage rally after losing streaks

May 17 (UPI) — U.S. markets rallied Tuesday behind surging tech stocks as major indexes have been mired in weeks-long losing streaks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 431.17 points, while the S&P 500 rose 2.02% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 2.76%. The S&P 500 has...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,563 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $45,870,395 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3PQ4M1vitNx3vh9pDFEWjoqwQKLaHQB7xn. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Analyst Predicts 6 To 8 Months Of Downside For Bitcoin: Brace For $11K Bottom

As the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to hover near the $30,000 mark, a popular crypto analyst says there may still be a lot more downside for the apex cryptocurrency. What Happened: The analyst whose known as “Rager” told his over 207,000 followers that looking at Bitcoin's price history, the bottom may still be months away. “After 190 days from the all-time high, Bitcoin still had another 150 to 200 days until it hit bottom last couple of cycles,” he tweeted.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bloom Energy Stock Fell Over 4% Today

A social media company's financial outlook is dragging down stocks in general today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 149 companies reached new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Autodesk ADSK. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX saw the most significant...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Reshape Lifesciences Q1 Earnings

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reshape Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 123.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $781.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
135K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy