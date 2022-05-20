Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. Recalls A Ready-To-Eat Bacon Topping Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.FSIS expects there to be additional products containing the...
