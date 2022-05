Facing labor shortages and rising costs, businesses that use heavy equipment are adopting a “smart industrial strategy” that uses technology to boost productivity. In farming, construction and forestry, for example, software platforms and semiautonomous features that have been added to the equipment are enabling the users to get more done with less labor and materials, executives at Deere & Co. said Friday (May 20) during the firm’s quarterly earnings call.

