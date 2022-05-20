ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harley-Davidson shutdown impacting York plant

By Madison Montag
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A day after Harley-Davidson announced a two week shutdown of production, York residents are still unsure of the impact the halt will have on their local production plant. Harley-Davidson has not commented on what specific issues with a part supplier...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 4

Related
WGAL

Contractor killed in construction accident in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed while working at the Lancaster County Club on Monday afternoon in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. The coroner confirms a man in his early-20s from Media, Delaware County, died in a construction accident around 2 p.m. The identity of the person has...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Whtm#Abc27 News
WGAL

Utility pole in Lancaster County damaged by repeated hits is being removed

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PPL crews are removing a heavily damaged utility pole in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The pole has been hit repeatedly by trucks turning right onto Wabash Road from Line Road. Crews will be in the area for the next two to three weeks...
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Harley-Davidson crash leaves one dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Thursday in Bedford County after he went down an embankment and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to state police. Chadwick Ewald, 46, of Bedford was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Quaker Valley Road in East Saint Clair Township at 3:08 p.m. when he failed to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Accident Between Car/Horse Drawn Wagon

LEOLA – A weekend collision in Lancaster County between a vehicle and a horse drawn wagon has injured three people. On Saturday at 9:32 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. An investigation showed that a westbound car struck an eastbound horse that was pulling a wagon. After impact, the car continued westbound into an adjacent field along with the horse and wagon. The car driver, 86-year-old Margaret Robinson of Ephrata, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries. The riders of the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp and her 44-year-old daughter, Edna, both of New Holland, were thrown from the wagon. Both were rushed to Lancaster General with traumatic injuries. The horse was deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating fraud at York County Best Buy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for the suspect in a fraud case at the Concord Road Best Buy. The Northern York County Regional Police Department says on May 11 a person walked into the store and used a victim’s account to upgrade three iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphones.
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Failing to Pay Payroll Taxes

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Charles R. Ehrenberg, age 34, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction, Inc., located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was recently sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 6 months imprisonment to be followed by 6 months of home confinement with electronic monitoring and a 2-year term of supervised release, for failing to collect and pay over several years’ worth of required federal payroll taxes.
HAZLETON, PA
abc27.com

Annual Chicken BBQ held at Long’s Park in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s called the world’s largest chicken barbeque fundraiser. There was a constant flow of traffic in the drive-thru lanes at Long’s Park in the city of Lancaster, on Saturday, May 21. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Sinkhole closes road in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers in Dauphin County are being asked to avoid a road in Susquehanna Township after a pipe failure caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole is located westbound on Union Deposit Road (Route 3020), meaning the road will be closed Monday evening. The pipe causing the issue is located just east of Hill Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, DUIs, simple assault, drug possession

Theft of Motor Vehicle – Police responded to Greble Road for the theft of a green and yellow 2017 John Deere Gator, valued at $12,300, sometime between 12:01 a.m. May 6 and 3:43 p.m. May 16. According to the report, Greenview Tractor ordered the item online and arranged to have the Gator delivered from Indiana to Pennsylvania via a third-party delivery contractor, but the item was never received. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Veterans invited to cruise for free on Harrisburg riverboat

After a two-year hiatus, the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat’s popular Veterans Appreciation Cruise is returning for Memorial Day weekend, on the evening of May 30. The salute to veterans includes a casual dinner, a brief program, and a leisurely cruise along the Harrisburg skyline, and is free to each veteran and a guest.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy