Texts show PUCO chair knew FirstEnergy charge likely unlawful

By Kathiann M. Kowalski
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Disclosed texts from a former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio suggest he knew a charge that cost customers nearly half a billion dollars was “likely to be found illegal and count not be refunded.”

Accord ing to a report from Eye on Ohio, Ohio Center for Journalism, Former PUCO Chair Asim Haque and former FirstEnergy Vice President Michael Dowling exchanged text messages on the same day the Supreme Court of Ohio held the charge unlawful .

Challengers in the case had argued that the commission’s order imposing the charge basically had no strings attached to make FirstEnergy take any specific actions to modernize the grid.

At the same time, the court ruled against refunding the charge. By that time in 2019, Ohio ratepayers had spent roughly $456 million.

The text suggests the ruling wasn’t a surprise to him and that the failure to provide for any refund in the 2016 order was deliberate.

The court ruling and text message exchange were in June 2019, more than two months after Haque’s resignation. Haque is now a vice president at grid operator PJM.

In an email response to Eye on Ohio and the Energy News Network, Haque maintains the exchange was a joke. But advocates for Ohio ratepayers aren’t laughing.

