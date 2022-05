Glen Long, chair of Livonia's local officer compensation commission, admits his commission's meetings aren't the most comfortable thing in the world. While he and his colleagues create salary proposals for the mayor, clerk, treasurer and council members, many of those elected officials are in the room and chiming in with their two cents. And then there's the local newspaper — Hometown Life — that's going to tell everyone what they decide.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO