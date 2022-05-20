Gators DL Transfer Target Jermayne Lole Commits to Louisville

Florida misses out on Arizona State defensive tackle transfer Jermayne Lole.

Arizona State defensive tackle transfer Jermayne Lole announced his commitment to the Lousiville on Friday. The Cardinals beat out the Florida Gators, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oregon Ducks for Lole's services after the former Sun Devil entered the portal on May 1.

Lole was scheduled to officially visit the Gators this weekend before making trips to Texas Tech and Oregon in the coming weeks, but now, those visits are expected to be canceled as the Cardinals have landed his commitment.

Lole, a rising redshirt senior, has compiled 123 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, eight batted passes and two forced fumbles in 28 career appearances. He was considered the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus entering the 2021 season but missed the campaign due to a preseason injury.

Florida has a major need at defensive tackle as the position lacks proven depth, which led to the Gators' interest in Lole as well as former Maryland-turned-Miami tackle transfer Darrell Jackson .

Rising sophomore Desmond Watson is better suited as an early-down run stopper at this point in his career, meaning the Gators remain in need of a late-down pass-rusher next to Gervon Dexter for the upcoming season. At this point, however, transfer options are drying up, meaning UF may need to rely on the talent it has in the defensive trenches in 2022.

