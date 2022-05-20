ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan elections chief claims Trump wanted her arrested, executed

By Ben Orner
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan’s top election official, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, says former President Donald Trump called for her arrest and execution in the wake of his slim loss in Michigan in 2020. Benson told NBC News that a source familiar with a White House meeting after the election told...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 93

shawn mckeown
3d ago

first he never said that second all he said was she needs to be prosecuted for what she did for the laws she did not uphold dereliction of duty. and I'm sorry that's not a terminal offense. it has some jail time but they don't kill you for it.

Reply(18)
37
Lee Walker
3d ago

she broke the law that means she committed a crime . Maybe next time she'll let the Legislation decipher how elections can be ran .

Reply(6)
42
Tom Jones
3d ago

This the fourth article on the same story from this news feed, anyone with a brain knows that these are false claims or it would have been all over the national news,by the way,what about 86/45 that was broadcasted across the nation from our head of state

Reply(1)
15
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
