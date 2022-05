A suspect is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager at a park last Friday. Midwest City police say Mauryon Williams was one of two people that fired shots during an altercation at Regional Park, where a 15-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. According to officers, the victims were in between the two shooters when the gunfire erupted. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, while the second shooter is still at large.

MIDWEST CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO