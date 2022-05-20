Juvenile charged with murder of Beaverton teen Milana Li

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have charged a juvenile with the murder of Milana Li , a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing and later found dead in Westside Linear Park.

On Friday, Washington County released a statement identifying the juvenile as 16-year-old Daniel Gore. The county also noted Gore was on probation for previous non-violent offenses including theft, arson and criminal mischief.

Li was reported missing by her mother on May 9, and a little after 2 p.m. the next day, Beaverton Police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found her body in a small stream at the park near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.

The spot where Li’s body was found is about half a mile down the trail from her apartment, where she was last seen by her mother around 4 p.m. May 8, authorities said. Beaverton police initially classified the case as a runaway.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on May 11 and Li’s death was officially ruled a homicide , but officials did not disclose the exact manner of her death.

“The murder of Milana Li is deeply distressing for her family, friends and the entire community. Our hearts go out to Milana’s loved ones and everyone affected by her death,” Washington County said.

No further details were immediately released on the circumstances leading up to Li’s death.

This is a developing story.

