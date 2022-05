The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, far surpassing the record 3.5 billion who tuned in to the 2018 edition in Russia. FIFA president Gianni Infantino publicized the anticipated number on Monday for the first World Cup in the Middle East. Fox purchased the English broadcasting rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournament for $400 million.

FIFA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO